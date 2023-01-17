Right-Wing Bozo Nick Adams Puts Struggle MAGA “Musician” Kid Rock Over Bruce Springsteen

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kid Rock fans are a curious bunch these days, especially given the Detroit artist’s deep embrace of Donald Trump and all things MAGA. Conservative blowhard Nick Adams posted a ludicrous tweet on Tuesday (Jan. 17) declaring the birthday boy (he turns 52 today) is a better artist than veteran rocker and actual musician Bruce Springsteen.

We won’t dignify or help Adams’ on the Twitter engagement tip by linking his tweet but we’ll share what was written by the Aussie commentator.

From Nick Adams’ Twitter feed:

Kid Rock is more talented, both lyrically and musically, than Bruce Springsteen, and it’s not particularly close.

Kid Rock’s music perfectly captures the essence of America in a way Springsteen could only dream of.

I don’t understand how this is even a discussion.

Let it hang in the air a bit.

Okay, so now that we’re composing ourselves after laughing, we’re happy to report that folks on Twitter are eating up the so-called “Alpha Male” up in subsequent Quote Tweets and replies. Since Springsteen seems to do things befitting of a man of his fame and stature, like giving back to charity and being a true patriot in support of all Americans, he’s been deemed “woke” by right-wing nutballs who believe their way of American life is the gold standard.

Check out the reactions we could find to Nick Adams claiming Kid Rock is a better artist than Bruce Springsteen below.

Photo: Jason Davis / Getty

