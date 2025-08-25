Listen Live
Rickey Smiley Excites Indy With Grits & Grooves Brunch And Karaoke Live (RECAP)

Published on August 25, 2025

Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

Source: Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves / Rickey Smiley Grits and Grooves

Karaoke, Grits & Groove with Rickey Smiley Lights Up Kountry Kitchen

This past weekend, Indy showed up and showed out for our Karaoke Grits & Groove brunch featuring the one and only Rickey Smiley—and it was nothing short of a success.

Hosted at Kountry Kitchen in the heart of Nap Town, the event brought together good food, soulful vibes, and plenty of laughs.

Guests enjoyed a full brunch spread—yes, the grits were on point—while Rickey kept the room buzzing with his trademark humor and energy.

From karaoke performances that had the crowd on their feet to surprise moments with local talent, the afternoon felt more like a family reunion than just an event.

Rickey even pulled fans from the audience to join in on the fun, turning the brunch into a full-on interactive experience.

The combination of comfort food, community, and comedy is what made this Grits & Groove installment special. It wasn’t just about singing songs—it was about creating memories, sharing laughs, and celebrating culture right here in Indy.

