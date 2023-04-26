The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Popular Cali Rapper Moneysign Suede Allegedly Killed in Jail! He was Set to Be Released Soon pic.twitter.com/mDfZhUwaIx — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) April 26, 2023

Moneysign $uede was allegedly killed in jail. The California rapper was known for his records BACK TO THE BAG, No Love, Rewind, and more. In 2020 Atlanta Records announced his singing to the record label in a tweet stating, “Welcome to the Atlantic Records family @moneysignsuede! This heater #BackToTheBag is out now “.

The rapper is from the Huntington Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. During the first half of 2021, he was incarcerated for car theft as his viral song “Back To The Bag” stacked up millions of views.

MoneySign $uede was attempting to stay out of trouble and take advantage of his growing career. Here is what Twitter is saying about the news:

Report: Popular Rapper Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail was originally published on hot1009.com