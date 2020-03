Remembering The Life Of Manu Dibango [Photos]

African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Dibango becomes the biggest public figure to die from this virus. The legendary saxophonist passed away at the age of 86.

The announcement was made early Wednesday morning on Manu Dibango’s official Facebook page. To honor the legend we have gathered some photos to remember the life of Mr. Dibango.

#LongLiveManuDibango

