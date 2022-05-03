Remembering Dwayne Haskins & His Time In The DMV [Photos]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We were all devastated by the passing of former Washington Quarterback Dwayne Haskins. On April 9, 2022 he was hit by a truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway getting gas for his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two memorial services were held for Haskins in April where family and friends gathered to show their respect.

Today, May 3rd, we remember him on his birthday and his time in The DMV as Washington’s 2019 first-round draft pick. He spent 2 seasons in DC and then was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a developmental quarterback. As the love continues to pour in from the devastating loss, Dwayne Haskins’ widow is paid tribute to her late husband on what would have been his 25th birthday. Kalabrya Haskins shared a poem on social media:

“King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for his mane, Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign.” See her full heartfelt post below…

Haskins was not only known for his skills on the field but for his genuine loving spirit as well. Take a look down memory lane at the photos below during his time in DC. Rest In Peace Simba!

