Remembering Charlottesville: A Look Back At The Deadly ‘Unite The Right’ Rally [PHOTOS]

It’s been five years since racism and white supremacy took center stage in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the “Unite The Right” rally ended in violence and death but much hasn’t changed. America still has a white nationalist problem and it only seems to be getting worse.

On August 12, alt-right, neo-Nazi, and far-right militia hate groups traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia to protest the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue which stood in the city for almost a century.

The white nationalist protest was met by counter-protestors who opposed the rallies’ racist intentions. The incident turned extremely violent, prompting Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency, but by then it was too late.

Self-identified white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a sea of protestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than 30 others.

Fields was arrested, charged, and eventually convicted in 2018 of first-degree murder, malicious wounding, as well as other crimes. He also pleaded guilty to 29 federal hate crimes in order to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 419 years.

With so much tragedy coming from the “Unite The Right” rally in 2017 you would think folks would have learned a lesson about how deadly hate can be, but I guess that was wishful thinking. Since Charlottesville, racist white supremacists have been emboldened and the attacks have only worsened.

According to VOA, there was a double-digit spike in hate crimes last year, and those numbers are continuing to rise in 2022.

In May, 18-year-old Payton Gendron drove hours from his hometown in upstate New York before using an assault rifle to kill 10 Black people and injuring several others in a Buffalo supermarket. His motive was ‘the great replacement theory,’ an ideology many of the racist Charlottesville protestors also subscribed to.

Sometimes you have to look to the past to see where you are headed. Charlottesville is a reminder that the fight to rid this country of its racist ways is far from over.

Check out some of the photos from the deadly Charlottesville riot below and never forget the pain from that day. Never forget the loss of innocent life.

