Five years ago today, the world collectively held its breath as the news of Chadwick Boseman’s passing was announced. He was 43 years old.

His death came as a shock to fans and many who knew him, as he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and kept the diagnosis a secret. Many of his co-stars and peers shared heartfelt tributes to the actor via social media and have continued to keep his legacy alive via social media and in interviews.

A South Carolina native, Chadwick Boseman studied at Howard University and received a bachelor’s degree of Fine Arts. He was also a student activist at the university and fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts. The school has since renamed it the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts after his passing.

Boseman, after appearing on several series, got his breakout role portraying baseball legend Jackie Robinson in the 2013 biopic “42.” He went on to continue playing major historical figures and unique, versatile roles before forging his path into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as King T’Challa in “Black Panther.”

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From “Marshall” to “Da 5 Bloods”, “August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” his family said in a statement following his death. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”⁣

On August 23, Good Morning America announced that there will be a documentary to honor the late actor by Word + Pictures. The details of the upcoming documentary remain under wraps.

On the fifth anniversary of his death, here is a look back on some of Chadwick Boseman’s most memorable and iconic roles that honor his lasting legacy.

Remembering Chadwick Boseman 5 Years After His Passing, New Doc Announced to Honor His Legacy was originally published on hiphopnc.com

