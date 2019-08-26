Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress

Cardi B declared herself the “dog walker” in a social media post showing off her Hustlers movie premiere outfit.

The rapper-turned-actress stole the carpet in a vintage retro form-hugging dress that is not only 25 years old, but was originally worn by Helena Christensen on the Fall 1995 runway, says Vogue.

The Press rap star topped off the look with a 90s flip hairstyle and bantu knots.

Cardi’s co-stars J. Lo and KeKe Palmer were also red carpet ready with the Latina actress rocking a burgundy leather dress and beret, while the new GMA co-host kept it cute and on-trend with big hair clips.

Hustlers follows the journey of a group of strippers out for a big payday against their former Wall St. clients. The diverse film also stars Constance Wu, Lizzo, Transparent’s Trace Lysette and Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart.

Catch it in theaters September 13.

See the rest of the cast on the red carpet below:

