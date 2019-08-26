CLOSE
Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress

Posted August 26, 2019

Cardi B declared herself the “dog walker” in a social media post showing off her Hustlers movie premiere outfit.

The rapper-turned-actress stole the carpet in a vintage retro form-hugging dress that is not only 25 years old, but was originally worn by Helena Christensen on the Fall 1995 runway, says Vogue.

The Press rap star topped off the look with a 90s flip hairstyle and bantu knots.

The dog walker.

Cardi’s co-stars J. Lo and KeKe Palmer were also red carpet ready with the Latina actress rocking a burgundy leather dress and beret, while the new GMA co-host kept it cute and on-trend with big hair clips.

 

Hustlers follows the journey of a group of strippers out for a big payday against their former Wall St. clients. The diverse film also stars Constance Wu, Lizzo, Transparent’s Trace Lysette and Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart.

 

Catch it in theaters September 13.

See the rest of the cast on the red carpet below:

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Constance Wu attend STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready Content

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Lili Reinhart pose at the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B pose at the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennider Lopez attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennider Lopez attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lorene Scafaria and Lili Reinhart attend the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

