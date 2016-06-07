Home

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

Posted June 7, 2016

The 2016 CFDA Awards were Monday evening and it was fashion at it’s best. See today’s fashion icons, designers, models, celebrities and more show out in the name of style.

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell rocked an all-black Brandon Maxwell open cut dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

2. Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Beyonce rocks a Givenchy embellished striped suit to accept her Fashion Icon Award.

3. Dwyane Wade (2nd L) with Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School

Dwyane Wade (2nd L) with Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School

Dwayne Wade looking dapper in Public School.

4. Lala

Lala

Lala in a high neck Fendi long sleeve dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

5. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox in a custom Marc Bouwer caramel dress.

6. Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy rocks red elegantly to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

7. America Ferrera

America Ferrera

America Ferrera dons Kate Spade to the CFDA Awards.

8. Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg

Board Chairman (woman) of the CFDA introduced Beyonce for her award.

9. Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn gives us style in a Jonathan Simkhai gown.

10. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson stuns in a black and red Prabal Gurung gown.

11. Ciara

Ciara

Ciara looks ethereal in Spring/Summer 2016 Roberto Cavalli.

12. Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo looks dapper in Kenneth Cole

13. Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls

Model Joan smalls in beige and bangs dons a sultry red pout at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

14. Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Designer Nicole gives us demure florals with a slight train.

15. Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham wears bunny slippers to the CFDA Awards.

16. Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley

Actress Samira Wiley springs into style with this Milly by Michelle green and black patterned ensemble.

17. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum folds into fashion in a Roland Mouret gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

18. Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Fashion queen herself, Anna Wintour wears Gucci to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

19. Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen women arrive at the CFDA Awards in all black.

Latest
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 13 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 14 hours ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 15 hours ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 16 hours ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 1 day ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close