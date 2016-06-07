RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

The 2016 CFDA Awards were Monday evening and it was fashion at it’s best. See today’s fashion icons, designers, models, celebrities and more show out in the name of style.
1. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell rocked an all-black Brandon Maxwell open cut dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards.
2. Beyoncé
Beyonce rocks a Givenchy embellished striped suit to accept her Fashion Icon Award.
3. Dwyane Wade (2nd L) with Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School
Dwayne Wade looking dapper in Public School.
4. Lala
Lala in a high neck Fendi long sleeve dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.
5. Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox in a custom Marc Bouwer caramel dress.
6. Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy rocks red elegantly to the CFDA Fashion Awards.
7. America Ferrera
America Ferrera dons Kate Spade to the CFDA Awards.
8. Diane Von Furstenberg
Board Chairman (woman) of the CFDA introduced Beyonce for her award.
9. Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn gives us style in a Jonathan Simkhai gown.
10. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson stuns in a black and red Prabal Gurung gown.
11. Ciara
Ciara looks ethereal in Spring/Summer 2016 Roberto Cavalli.
12. Jason Derulo
Jason Derulo looks dapper in Kenneth Cole
13. Joan Smalls
Model Joan smalls in beige and bangs dons a sultry red pout at the CFDA Fashion Awards.
14. Nicole Miller
Designer Nicole gives us demure florals with a slight train.
15. Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham wears bunny slippers to the CFDA Awards.
16. Samira Wiley
Actress Samira Wiley springs into style with this Milly by Michelle green and black patterned ensemble.
17. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum folds into fashion in a Roland Mouret gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
18. Anna Wintour
Fashion queen herself, Anna Wintour wears Gucci to the CFDA Fashion Awards.
19. Elizabeth Olsen (center) and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
The Olsen women arrive at the CFDA Awards in all black.