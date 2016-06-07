RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards

The 2016 CFDA Awards were Monday evening and it was fashion at it’s best. See today’s fashion icons, designers, models, celebrities and more show out in the name of style.

1. Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell rocked an all-black Brandon Maxwell open cut dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

2. Beyoncé Beyonce rocks a Givenchy embellished striped suit to accept her Fashion Icon Award.

3. Dwyane Wade (2nd L) with Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow of Public School Dwayne Wade looking dapper in Public School.

4. Lala Lala in a high neck Fendi long sleeve dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

5. Laverne Cox Laverne Cox in a custom Marc Bouwer caramel dress.

6. Rachel Roy Rachel Roy rocks red elegantly to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

7. America Ferrera America Ferrera dons Kate Spade to the CFDA Awards.

8. Diane Von Furstenberg Board Chairman (woman) of the CFDA introduced Beyonce for her award.

9. Jourdan Dunn Jourdan Dunn gives us style in a Jonathan Simkhai gown.

10. Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson stuns in a black and red Prabal Gurung gown.

11. Ciara Ciara looks ethereal in Spring/Summer 2016 Roberto Cavalli.

12. Jason Derulo Jason Derulo looks dapper in Kenneth Cole

13. Joan Smalls Model Joan smalls in beige and bangs dons a sultry red pout at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

14. Nicole Miller Designer Nicole gives us demure florals with a slight train.

15. Lena Dunham Lena Dunham wears bunny slippers to the CFDA Awards.

16. Samira Wiley Actress Samira Wiley springs into style with this Milly by Michelle green and black patterned ensemble.

17. Heidi Klum Heidi Klum folds into fashion in a Roland Mouret gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

18. Anna Wintour Fashion queen herself, Anna Wintour wears Gucci to the CFDA Fashion Awards.