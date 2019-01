Roll out the red carpet, award season is in full spring. The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards aired on CW last night, broadcasting our favorite Black Hollywood thespians into our living room and their fashion didn’t disappoint.

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) took home the critics choice award for Best Supporting Actor and Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) continued her reign while snagging a Best Supporting Actress win. Black Panther snagged a handful of awards for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Check out all the red carpet fashions when you keep clicking.

Red Carpet Rundown: Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com