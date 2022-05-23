Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill & Keri Hilson Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As we reported last month, the 2022 Black Music Honors went down this past Thursday (May 19) live at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, honoring iconic musical acts Dru Hill, The Whispers, Karyn White, Tevin Campbell, Keri Hilson and our very own Erica Campbell as part of the gospel duo Mary Mary.





Hosted by LeToya Luckett and comedian DeRay Davis (seen above), the event proved to be a night filled with immense respect for those who’ve laid the groundwork for gospel and soul music throughout the 80s, 90s and 2000s. From the outstanding tribute Tevin Campbell received from rising R&B stars Avery Wilson, Eric Bellinger and Keedron Bryant to a delightful Kid N’ Play reunion that was nostalgic to say the least, there appeared to be no dull moments whatsoever at the 7th annual Black Music Honors.

“Performers gracing the stage at this year’s power-packed televised show includes popular late 80’s Hip-Hop Duo Kid N’ Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, “The Love King,” Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multi-GRAMMY-Award-Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar-Award-Winning The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.”

We were blessed to get a full photo recap of the event for those who couldn’t make it out to the show in-person, which will broadcast nationally between June 4 to July 3 and on Bounce TV beginning June 25. Check out some of our favorite moments from the 2022 Black Music Honors below:

Recap: Mary Mary, Dru Hill & Keri Hilson Among Honorees At 2022 Black Music Honors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com