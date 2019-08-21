CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit

Posted August 21, 2019

ABEL 7th Annual Back To School With Lil Durk

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Detroit Rappers Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby’s manager Jobina Brown, JB for short, was shot and killed on the east side of Detroit around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the 3600 block of Three Mile Drive. 41-year-old JB is also Grizzley’s aunt as she is the spouse of his mother’s brother.

Sources report Grizzley and JB were heading from the studio to the casino in an Uber but made a stop along the way. Allegedly Grizzley was in the house they stopped at when the shooter opened the back door of the Uber and began shooting. The shooter is reported to have drove off after the gunfire.

Police found the victim wounded from gunshots before medics transported her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Story developing.

HOT 1075.5 Tests Tee Grizzley’s Bible Knowledge

DOES TEE GRIZZLEY OWE MONEY TO A VICTIM THAT HE ROBBED?

The Life & Times Of Tee Grizzley (Photo Gallery)

https://www.facebook.com/teegrizzley1/photos/a.1254594397955141/1279947838753130/

Rapper Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot And Killed In Detroit was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

#HellCat Love this song! @tee_grizzley 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by A.M.T (@affluent.management.team) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

My Moment 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by A.M.T (@affluent.management.team) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Oldie of me and dat one n**** @sadababy

A post shared by A.M.T (@affluent.management.team) on

6.

7.

Latest
Does School Really Prepare Us For The Real…
 7 hours ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams Reveals Details About Her Estranged Husband’s…
 8 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award…
 19 hours ago
08.27.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 19 hours ago
08.27.19
Here Are All The Winners From The 2019…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 23 hours ago
08.27.19
BeatKing Explains How He Started The #CucumberChallenge And…
 24 hours ago
08.27.19
Wendy Williams On Her Relationships With Kris Jenner…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
BJ The Chicago Kid Wants To Keep That…
 1 day ago
08.27.19
Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Keshia Knight Pulliam And Arian Simone Launch Venture…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
Moon Palace Resort Captures The Essence Of Jamaican…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Begins His Quest For Revenge…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
RIP: Dem Franchise Boyz Member Buddie Has Passed…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
16 items
The Theme Song To ‘Power’ Traded Joe For…
 2 days ago
08.27.19
Dear Dayton, Your Blackness Will Not Be Erased
 2 days ago
08.26.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close