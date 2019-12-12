Employees of Radio One Dallas had their first annual Radio One Dallas Day of Giving at the Tarrant County Food Bank Wednesday. The first annual day of giving was filled with lots of cheer and smiling faces as we joined forces to end world hunger. Check out the photos below!

1. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

2. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Volunteering at Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

3. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

4. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

5. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Dallas Day of Giving tarrant county food bank

6. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

7. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

8. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

9. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

10. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

11. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

12. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

13. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

14. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving