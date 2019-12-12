Employees of Radio One Dallas had their first annual Radio One Dallas Day of Giving at the Tarrant County Food Bank Wednesday. The first annual day of giving was filled with lots of cheer and smiling faces as we joined forces to end world hunger. Check out the photos below!
1. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
2. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Volunteering at Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
3. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
4. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
5. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving tarrant county food bank
6. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
7. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
8. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
9. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
10. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
11. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
12. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
13. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
14. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving
15. Radio One Dallas Day of GivingSource:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com
Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving