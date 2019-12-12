CLOSE
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

Posted 11 hours ago

Employees of Radio One Dallas had their first annual Radio One Dallas Day of Giving at the Tarrant County Food Bank Wednesday. The first annual day of giving was filled with lots of cheer and smiling faces as we joined forces to end world hunger. Check out the photos below!

1. Radio One Dallas Day of Giving

Radio One Dallas Day of Giving Source:Reagan Elam-relam@radio-one.com

Radio One Employees volunteering at the Tarrant Food Bank radio one dallas day of giving

