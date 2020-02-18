Quavo Performs at Martell x BET All-Star Weekend Experience [Photos]

Robert Longfellow

Quavo had a busy at NBA All-Star weekend with performances and running at the Celebrity Game. But another important gig was holding down the Martell HOME experience put on by Martell and BET in Chicago.

The Migos rapper is a Martell Ambassador and on Saturday night (Feb. 15) he rocked the stage for the crowd.

Guest enjoyed specialty Martell cocktails while earlier in the day they had the opportunity to experience live podcasts from the likes of Sarunas Jackson & Nick Young and Kenyon Martin & Nick Storm.

Check out photos of the events and festivities below.

