CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Quavo Performs at Martell x BET All-Star Weekend Experience [Photos]

Posted February 18, 2020

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Source: Drew Botchery / Night After Night


Quavo had a busy at NBA All-Star weekend with performances and running at the Celebrity Game. But another important gig was holding down the Martell HOME experience put on by Martell and BET in Chicago.

The Migos rapper is a Martell Ambassador and on Saturday night (Feb. 15) he rocked the stage for the crowd.

Guest enjoyed specialty Martell cocktails while earlier in the day they had the opportunity to experience live podcasts  from the likes of Sarunas Jackson & Nick Young and Kenyon Martin & Nick Storm.

Check out photos of the events and festivities below.

 

Quavo Performs at Martell x BET All-Star Weekend Experience [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience Source:Night After Night

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience quavo at martell x bet all star weekend experience

2. Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience Source:Night After Night

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience quavo at martell x bet all star weekend experience

3. Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience Source:Night After Night

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience quavo at martell x bet all star weekend experience

4. Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience Source:Night After Night

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience quavo at martell x bet all star weekend experience

5. Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience Source:Night After Night

Quavo at Martell x BET All Star Weekend Experience quavo at martell x bet all star weekend experience

Latest
Report: Pop Smoke Shot & Killed In Home…
 10 hours ago
02.19.20
The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection
Is The Weeknd Okay? Reveals Bloody ‘After Hours’…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Lil Baby LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Lil Baby Posts Tracklist for ‘My Turn’
 1 day ago
02.18.20
12 items
Rest In Power Wilona! 12 Times ‘Good Times’…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
8 items
9 Adorable Photos Of Kandi Burruss’ Baby Girl,…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Catch A Vibe With Snoh Aalegra’s NPR’s Tiny…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 3 days ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 6 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 1 week ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 1 week ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 1 week ago
02.13.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close