Quavo Confirms He Snatched Back The Bentley From Saweetie On ‘Culture III’ Track

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

andwere one of Hip-Hop’s favorite power couples and the respective fan bases of the former couple were deeply invested in their relationship. Now that the pair have split, fans took notice of a lyric from the Migos rapper that seemingly confirms he took back the iced-out Bentley he gifted to his ex-girlfriend.

The Migos made their return as a collective with their latest album Culture III, marking three years since their last drop. While the real-life family members and rappers have been active on their own, fans have been anxiously awaiting the trio’s reunion and thus far, all signs point to a strong showing, especially from Offset and Takeoff.

Savvy fans have already dissected a number of the lyrics on the album but on Twitter, some are zeroing in on a line from Quavo on the track “Having Our Way” that addressed the split with Saweetie and him playing Repo Man with the Bentley he gave her.

From “Having Our Way”:

Havin’ my way in the city, get pulled out your britches, you talkin’ to trippin’

Go put all my cliques on, walkin’, ain’t slippin’ (Walk)

Havin’ my way, now this sh*t like a business

Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy)

She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)

(Skrrt-skrrt, get out, ooh)

Last month, chatter started the spread that Quavo took the car back but there was some back and forth going on about the incident with the final word being that Saweetie was still in possession of the vehicle. Apparently, that isn’t the case if Quavo’s lyric is to be believed.

In other Quavo news, the surprisingly athletic rapper has been at a playful war with former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins after mentioning the retired big man on a track from his 2018 solo album. On Thursday (June 10), Huncho and Perk hashed it out in a hilarious face-to-face Zoom call meeting on First Take that is a total must-watch moment. While it did get loud, it was obvious that the men both just enjoy talking trash.

Check out the reactions from Twitter from all sides below.

—

Photo: Getty

Quavo Confirms He Snatched Back The Bentley From Saweetie On ‘Culture III’ Track was originally published on hiphopwired.com