Protesters Take Down, Burn Albert Pike Statue In D.C. [Photos]

The statue ofwas forcibly removed late last night (June 19th) during a protest in D.C. According to, around 80 to 100 people gathered around the monument around 11pm. Ropes were thrown around the statue and it was down on the ground by 11:15pm. Confederate or racist statues have been removed all across the United States in wake of the murder of George Floyd. Some of which have been peaceful and some by force.

The statue is the only monument Confederate monument in the nation’s capital

Donald Trump responded to the toppling of the monument on Twitter.

The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowser

Who is Albert Pike? According to Wikipedia, Pike was an American author, poet, orator, jurist, and prominent member of the Freemasons. His connection to the Confederacy? He was a senior officer of the Confederate States Army who commanded the District of Indian Territory in the Trans-Mississippi Theater of the American Civil War. He also wrote the lyrics to the song “Dixie At Arms,” In 2019 Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton called for it to be removed.

Last night, it happened.

See the photos below.

1. US-POLITICS-RACISM-STATUE-UNREST Source:Getty People stand around the statue of Confederate general Albert Pike after it was toppled by protesters at Judiciary square in Wahsington, DC on late June 19, 2020. – Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital, images broadcast by US media show. President Donald Trump tweeted that the Washington “D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!” The images, broadcast on ABC7 News late Friday, showed the figure of Albert Pike being pulled down with rope before dozens of demonstrators started chanting “black lives matter”. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,topix,the media,image,legal system,politics,us president,washington dc,standing,social issues,conflict,racism,broadcasting,chanting,protestor,statue,showing,rope,politics and government,twitter,black lives matter,dozen,donald trump – us president,social movement,social justice – concept

8. US-POLITICS-RACISM-STATUE-UNREST Source:Getty The statue of Confederate general Albert Pike is pictured after it was toppled by protesters at Judiciary square in Wahsington, DC on late June 19, 2020. – Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the US capital, images broadcast by US media show. President Donald Trump tweeted that the Washington “D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!” The images, broadcast on ABC7 News late Friday, showed the figure of Albert Pike being pulled down with rope before dozens of demonstrators started chanting “black lives matter”. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,the media,image,legal system,politics,us president,washington dc,social issues,conflict,racism,broadcasting,chanting,protestor,statue,showing,rope,politics and government,twitter,black lives matter,dozen,donald trump – us president,social movement,social justice – concept

13. Protests Continue After The Death Of George Floyd In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Demonstrators set fire to the Albert Pike Statue after being toppled in Washington, DC on June 19, 2020. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,washington dc,human interest,protestor

14. Protests Continue After The Death Of George Floyd In Minneapolis Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Demonstrators attempt to topple the Albert Pike Statue in Washington, DC on June 19, 2020. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,washington dc,human interest,effort,protestor