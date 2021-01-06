Pro-Trump Terrorists Storm Capitol Building After Donald Trump Puts Battery In Their Backs During Speech

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the presidential election numerous times already. Still, the lame racist group, the Proud Boys and Pro-Trump terrorists, has not gotten the message, and now all hell has broken loose in the nation’s capital, and Donald Trump is to blame.
Lame-duck President Donald Trump put the batteries into these moron’s backs now they are out of control. Things went left yesterday evening (Jan.5) while Georgia came through in the clutch after Trump successfully sabotaged the Georgia runoff elections, the Proud Boys were in the streets crying about their lord and savior losing.
The protests took place on the eve of the day where the house and senate will come together to certify the Electoral Votes and Joe Biden’s victory finally. Despite the city preparing before the thousands of crazies embarked on D.C. by mobilizing the National Guard and increasing police presence, things still managed to get out of hand.
Later in the evening, minor scuffles broke out between Pro-Trump supporters and counterprotesters D.C.’s local ABC station reported despite law enforcement’s best efforts to keep them separated. The Washington Post reported that a group of about 200 protestors approached a police line after 10 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Plaza and punched and shoved officers on the line with officers using pepper spray to break up the crowds.
According to a D.C. Fire and EMS Department spokesperson, a woman and two D.C. police officers were sent to the hospital.
But the madness wouldn’t end there. It would only be a precursor to what was coming. Wednesday (Jan.6), the protests made their way to the Capitol Building’s steps after being encouraged by Donald Trump himself.
Protestors stormed their way inside the building, overwhelming Capitol Police and eventually forcing Senate and House members, including Vice President Mike Pence, to be escorted and evacuated off the grounds. Mind-blowing images of protestors inside the Capitol Building after they stormed are flooding Twitter timelines.
PIC: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber.
Many wonder where the National Guard is to help deescalate the situation, but there are now reports that The Defense Department has denied a request by DC officials.
It’s absolutely sheer madness. There are reports of one woman being shot in the chest.
The situation is still developing. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: SAUL LOEB / Getty
Pro-Trump Terrorists Storm Capitol Building After Donald Trump Puts Battery In Their Backs During Speech was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Exactly what they are.
Holy Shit our nations capitol is under attack by terrorists.— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 6, 2021
2. FACTS
What you're seeing at the U.S. Capitol isn't anarchy.— Del. Danica Roem (@pwcdanica) January 6, 2021
It's a violent attempt by domestic terrorists at overthrowing representative democracy in favor of racist authoritarianism.
3. SMH
We are witnessing one of the darkest days in American history.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
The President must immediately condemn the attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol and deploy the National Guard to keep Members of Congress safe and allow a peaceful transition of power.
4. No lies detected.
This must also be said. This is what happens when one group of Americans are taught generationally to believe they are the sole, true owners of a country their ancestors seized from the indigenous and reaped via the blood and toil of others they never viewed as fully human.— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2021
5. YUP
Do believe the Capitol would be bathed in blood if Black folks stormed DC like this.— Jeff (@JeffJSays) January 6, 2021
It happens when we protest PEACEFULLY!
Whiteness is the Starman from Super Mario Bros.
6. Unbelievable
they shot Breonna Taylor in her own home.. sleeping in her own bed...— Aretha's Casket Pumps (@Nothinbuttreble) January 6, 2021
these white men are walking around capitol and reading nancy pelosi's email... and not one shot has been fired.
7. Fox being Fox
fox is framing this as a shortage of capitol security, as opposed to terrorist action encouraged by the president.— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) January 6, 2021
8. Excellent question
Tell me again why we can’t defund the police & military when they’ve shown us today that they don’t intend to use any of their expensive gear to protect the Capitol from a domestic invasion?— Unite in justice for the poor & oppressed (@BreeNewsome) January 6, 2021
9. Pretty much
This can no longer be called a "bloodless coup." Blood has been spilled at the Capitol.— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2021
Trump's Rebellion is simply a coup now.
10. Absolutely ridiculous
Cops as white supremacists storm the capitol: pic.twitter.com/RmbNJ4bH8c— Arin Hanson, Who Shakes The World (@egoraptor) January 6, 2021