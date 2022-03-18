The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

If you’re a person over a certain age, a lot of the trends and challenges that kick off on social media won’t make sense to many of you. The latest challenge that’ll definitely baffle the old heads is the #tooloudchallenge, which features ladies making it clap and we shouldn’t have to explain further than that.

Built atop a line from Flint, Mich. rapper Louie Ray’s 2021 track “Cash App,” the #tooloudchallenge takes a portion of the song where it sounds like a pole athlete inside a gentleman’s club is making it clap for the people.

If we had to guess, TikTok is most likely the birthplace of this challenge, which has continued to bubble over the past couple of days. Along with cheeks, some ladies are making other things clap to the beat but we probably can’t share some.

Check out the best #tooloudchallenge clips we could find and check out the trend for more.

Photo: Getty

Pretty Cheeky: Twitter Ladies Get To Clapping Cheeks With New #TooLoudChallenge Craze was originally published on hiphopwired.com