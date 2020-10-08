Pooh Simms Claims Max B Is A Rat, Civilian Twitter Comments On Biggaveli’s Street Biz

Max B has been serving an 11-year stretch beginning in 2009 and was slapped with a whopping 75 years for murder conspiracy and robbery charges. With word that the Harlem street legend will be coming home soon, Pooh Simms, a friend of the rapper, claims the Gain Greene honcho ratted out his co-defendants while adding he has the paperwork to prove it.

Simms (Kelvin Leerdam) and describing himself as a “brother” of Max B (Charly Wingate) on a supporting website, made the explosive claims during a prison jail phone call claiming that he’s got the proof in hand if anyone wants to take a gander.

In a tweet shared by Twitter user @_ValTown_, Simms is seen in prison garb stating that the man he referred to once as a co-defendant on a website erected in Max B’s honor didn’t stand tall and ratted him out. From the sidelines, many have observed that Wavy Crockett’s initial 75-year sentence went from 20 and now to 12, which means he’ll be coming home at some point next year according to most reports.

Simms also mentions that Jim Jones, a former ally and rival of Max B, also knew about the alleged snitching while Capo’s Dipset brethren Cam’Ron has some insight as well. As one can imagine, the chatter online right now from civilian Twitter has been nothing short of hilarious despite many of those chiming in are not and never will be about that life.

Max B has been active on social media in times past and has attempted to keep his career afloat from behind bars but has yet to respond to the allegations. In the meantime, we’ve collected the chatter from Twitter and listed it down below.

Pooh Simms confirming Max B told. pic.twitter.com/mxH6k1NjZC — Brian (@_ValTown_) October 7, 2020

