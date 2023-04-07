DFW Career Fair Recap

More than 500 people attended the Radio One Dallas DFW Career Fair at Lewisville Vista Shopping Mall in order to connect employers with candidates and launch new professions.
We offered FREE lunch to the first 100 attendees, FREE headshot photographs, specialized panels with useful information, fashion show, and more than ten firms looking to recruit; so this was not your typical career fair.
We would like to give a special thanks to our sponsors and Employers:
- Toyota
- Amber Page Designs
- Eaton
- OneTen
- Headstart of Greater Dallas
- Mode Gobal
- Texas Health
- ICDC
- Denton County Transportation
- JC Creatives
Checkout the sites and sounds of how the first annual DFW Career Fair went.
1. Toyota at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Toyota employer speaking with a canidate.
2. DCTA at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
DCTA speaking with candidate at the DFW Career Fair.
3. EATON at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
EATON Employee’s at DFW Career Fair
4. DJ Don Perryon at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Don Peryyon provided the vibes on the Toyota Stage.
5. MODE Global at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
MODE Global employee’s and candidates.
6. NTR Director- Martiea Anderson, Community Director- Jamie Goodspeed, Program Direcor- Big Bink at the DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Martiea giving us the game plan.
7. Conifer at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Conifer at the DFW Career Fair
8. DFW Career Fair Panel AudienceSource:relam@radio-one.com
Audience of the Career Fair Panel
9. DFW Career Fair Panelists and Jamie GoodspeedSource:relam@radio-one.com
Panel speakers pose for a photo after first panel of the day.
10. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Fashion segment of the DFW Career Fair.
11. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Fashion show model , Nicki Arrington.
12. Big Bink Moderating DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Program Director Big Bink moderating Toyota panel.
13. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
14. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
15. Lunch at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
FREE Lunch provided by Apple Crisp Bakery
16. DFW Career Fair Fashion ShowSource:relam@radio-one.com
Crowd models in the fashion show.
17. Music Director, Hollywoodzay at DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
Hollywood Zay and panelists after Toyota Panel
18. Toyota DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
19. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
20. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
21. DFW Career FairSource:relam@radio-one.com
