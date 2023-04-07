Local DFW News

DFW Career Fair Recap

Published on April 7, 2023

More than 500 people attended the Radio One Dallas DFW Career Fair at Lewisville Vista Shopping Mall in order to connect employers with candidates and launch new professions.

We offered FREE lunch to the first 100 attendees, FREE headshot photographs, specialized panels with useful information, fashion show,  and more than ten firms looking to recruit; so this was not your typical career fair.

We would like to give a special thanks to our sponsors and Employers:

  • Toyota 
  • Amber Page Designs
  • Eaton
  • OneTen
  • Headstart of Greater Dallas
  • Mode Gobal
  • Texas Health
  • ICDC
  • Denton County Transportation
  • JC Creatives

Checkout the sites and sounds of how the first annual DFW Career Fair went.

Take our post event survey for your chance to win Royal Comedy Show Tickets – HERE

 

1. Toyota at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Toyota employer speaking with a canidate.

2. DCTA at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DCTA speaking with candidate at the DFW Career Fair.

3. EATON at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

EATON Employee’s at DFW Career Fair

4. DJ Don Perryon at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Don Peryyon provided the vibes on the Toyota Stage.

5. MODE Global at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

MODE Global employee’s and candidates. 

6. NTR Director- Martiea Anderson, Community Director- Jamie Goodspeed, Program Direcor- Big Bink at the DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Martiea giving us the game plan.

7. Conifer at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Conifer at the DFW Career Fair 

8. DFW Career Fair Panel Audience

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Audience of the Career Fair Panel

9. DFW Career Fair Panelists and Jamie Goodspeed

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Panel speakers  pose for a photo after first panel of the day.

10. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Fashion segment of the DFW Career Fair.

11. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Fashion show model , Nicki Arrington.

12. Big Bink Moderating DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Program Director Big Bink moderating Toyota panel.

13. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

14. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

15. Lunch at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

FREE Lunch provided by Apple Crisp Bakery

16. DFW Career Fair Fashion Show

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Crowd models in the fashion show.

17. Music Director, Hollywoodzay at DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

Hollywood Zay and panelists after Toyota Panel 

18. Toyota DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

19. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

20. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

21. DFW Career Fair

DFW Career Fair Source:relam@radio-one.com

DFW Career Fair

