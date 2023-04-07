DFW Career Fair Recap

More than 500 people attended the Radio One Dallas DFW Career Fair at Lewisville Vista Shopping Mall in order to connect employers with candidates and launch new professions.

We offered FREE lunch to the first 100 attendees, FREE headshot photographs, specialized panels with useful information, fashion show, and more than ten firms looking to recruit; so this was not your typical career fair.

We would like to give a special thanks to our sponsors and Employers:

Toyota

Amber Page Designs

Eaton

OneTen

Headstart of Greater Dallas

Mode Gobal

Texas Health

ICDC

Denton County Transportation

JC Creatives

Checkout the sites and sounds of how the first annual DFW Career Fair went.

Take our post event survey for your chance to win Royal Comedy Show Tickets – HERE