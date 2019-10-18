CLOSE
Pastor David Wilson’s Sex Tape Shows off His Heavenly Cunnilungus Skills, Female Twitter Congregation Is Impressed

Posted October 18, 2019

A viral video allegedly featuring Texarkana, Texas preacher David Wilson has the female congregation of the First Baptist Church of Twitter asking what that mouf do? The clip, which we won’t share, showcases a man that looks like Wilson showing off his cunnilingus skills. He looks up knowing he is being recorded obviously, not fearing he would be exposed.

Wilson, who has been a pastor for 40 years and currently leads the BibleWay Ministries & World Out Reach, Inc.is expertly munching on the carpet of woman that is not his wife allegedly. Twitter user @Jus4laf’s posted the video that some are claiming originated from the “wonderful” world of Facebook.

The clip has garnered plenty of reactions on Twitter. There are those shaking their heads in disgust. But many were impressed and looking to join his ministry. The responses to the video are quite hilarious as only the internet could take a situation like this and make light of it. If his long run at being a pastor comes to an end, according to the ladies, he has a promising career as an adult film star.

Pastor David Wilson has chimed in and he called out the “holier than thou church folk” doubling down on his love for one of God’s greatest creations… Vagina.

You can peep all of the reactions to David Wilson’s box eating skills in the gallery below.

