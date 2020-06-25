CLOSE
Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their Queer And Trans Kids

Posted June 25, 2020

One of the biggest cheerleaders you can be blessed with as a queer and trans person is your parents. If you’re a Black parent, it’s especially instrumental.

Oftentimes the Black community receives the stigma of being the more homophobic community in comparison to say, white communities. But let’s be clear….

Homophobia and transphobia are rampant amongst all races.

The man in the White House proves that white folks are quite familiar with homophobia and transphobia. Since taking office, Donald Trump has passed or promoted sweeping legislation that threatens queer and trans people’s lives.

There’s a whole list, which you can check out at the Human Rights Campaign.

Meanwhile, one of the biggest hashtags to come out of the 21st century, #BlackLivesMatter, was co-founded by two queer Black women — Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors. The movement #BlackLivesMatter would inspire is undeniable, and its leaders continue to be made up of many queer and trans people.

With that being said, it’s key that Black queer and trans kids receive all the love and support needed to persist in an anti-Black world and an anti-queer and trans world. As the fight for equity continues for all marginalized groups, many Black celebrity parents are setting the example on how to support your child. Although things like income, culture and access will always impact how a queer or trans child can be supported, sometimes support just starts with celebrating them.

Check out the photos below of Black celebrity parents loving their kids and showing their ally-ship with the LGBTQ community.

1. Marlon Wayans and his daughter Amai, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community.

2. Dwyane Wade and his kid Zaya, who revealed recently that she goes by “she” and “her” pronouns.

I wanna take this moment to acknowledge you Zaya on your 13th birthday‼️ I’ve woken up every day this week with low energy and not a lot of faith in people. But waking up and watching you smile, watching you walk in your truth and live your life your way is one of the greatest gifts I’ve been able to experience in my life. In a world where the color of your skin is deemed a threat you continue to be the bravest person I know and I’m gonna stand by your side until there isn’t anymore standing left to do. I love you more than words can articulate. I hope you feel all of my love today and everyday of your life. You’re Bold, You’re courageous, You are Zaya. Happy Birthday we LOVE you‼️

3. Magic Johnson and his son E.J. Johnson who was publicly outed in 2013.

4. Isiah Thomas and his son Zeke Thomas, who came out as gay to his dad in 2008 during college.

5. Sade and her son Izaak Theo Adu, who revealed he’s transgender in 2016.

6. Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson, who revealed she’s sexually fluid in 2019.

7. Actor Khary Payton and his son Karter, who wanted his dad to share with the world that he identifies as a boy.

This my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I’ve ever known. My son, Karter. Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy. He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh. He said, “Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.” 😅 Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now.

