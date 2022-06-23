CLOSE
Twitter is buzzing about Thursday night’s Verzuz between Omarion and Mario but it has nothing to do with the music.
Watermelon stole the show when Omarion and his brother O’Ryan decided to do a live demonstration of the Watermelon Challenge in the middle of the show. Checkout twitter’s reactions below…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS:
- Amber Rose Enters The Rap Chat
- Justin Bieber Face Paralysis is Getting Better
- Blue Ivy Steals The Show At NBA Finals With Her Dad
Omarion & Brother O’Ryan Eat Watermelon During Verzuz [Watch] was originally published on kysdc.com