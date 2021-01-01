HomeNews

OG Culture Vulture Vanilla Ice Performed At Maskless Mar-a-Lago Super Spreader Event On New Year’s Eve

Posted January 1, 2021

Vanilla Ice has never gotten respect in the culture, and never will. So it only makes sense that the OG culture vulture was booked to perform at Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

Oh yeah, Trump wasn’t even there.

But Donald Trump Jr. was there and there’s footage of his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle dancing and singing along to Ice’s “Play That Funky Music White Boy.” It’s even more painful than it sounds.

Of course, there wasn’t a mask in sight.

Also on the MAGA-list of artists who will take any gig for check no matter how sleazy are Beach Boys cover band.

Peep more of the well-deserved slander and reactions to the headassery below. January 20 can’t get here soon enough.

