Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Died From COVID-19

UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 13, 2023

UPDATED: 8:00 p.m. ET, Jan. 13, 2023

Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021

For a while there, smack dab in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, anti-vaxxers with a platform who have protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine were steadily dying from the virus. That trend has slowed significantly over the last year, but it’s still a reminder of the possible consequences of not just discrediting the vaccine but also refusing to have it administered.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike had been railing against the vaccine. As a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. That sparked a spate of some of those same conservative mouthpieces dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths wouldn’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.

As the new variants and other mutating versions of the virus infect more Americans, cases have been on the rise and there are fears that hospitals once again could become overwhelmed. According to the Centers for Disease Control, unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus.

Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. The internet has become the dominant place for people to get information, increasing the chances of spreading fake news, which can lead to mistrust and facts becoming less important.

Anti-vaxxers have found online communities that strengthen their viewpoints instead of presenting clear and precise answers to questions many people have about vaccinations. In those communities, opinions and general statements turn into solid facts. If they double down on their viewpoints, it can become impossible to change their minds. They have a tendency to begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this, it becomes easy to draw conclusions from a lack of evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID-19 vaccines are harmful. Many times, anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data altogether causing even more confusion.

You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes.

Keep reading to find a list of notable anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19.

