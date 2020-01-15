CLOSE
HomePhotos

Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday

Posted 23 hours ago

Lori Harvey celebrated 23 years’ of life this week and she brought in her personal new year internationally. The beauty is currently in Jamaica celebrating her rotation around the sun. The daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey didn’t go alone! She’s on the island with several of her famous friends including actress Ryan Destiny, singer Normani, model Jordyn Woods, model Winnie Harlow, and Emily B.’s daughter, Taina Williams.

Harvey recently went public with her relationship with the rapper Future. The 37-year-old rapper posted a photo with Harvey in the pool, in Jamaica. He captioned the image, “Life is good.” We’re curious if he’s funding this trip!

The young ladies have posted a series of sexy swim shots to Instagram and it’s just hot and haute! Whether it’s Normani in a Chanel swimsuit or Jordyn Woods wearing an affordable Maya Swim bikini, the girls are making us want to book a vacation STAT!

Keep clicking to see these sexy swimwear photos and get some inspo for your summer beach ensembles!

Normani, Jordyn Woods And More Of Young Black Hollywood Is In Jamaica Celebrating Lori Harvey’s Birthday  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. LORI HARVEY

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Lori Harvey is celebrating her 23rd birthday! She’s currently in Jamaica and her and her celebrity friends are sharing super hot swimsuit shots!

2. LORI HARVEY

View this post on Instagram

Life is Good 💎

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

In a Dior swimsuit.

3. JORDYN WOODS

View this post on Instagram

On the way 🖤 bathing suit @mattecollection

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

In Matte Collection.

4. JORDYN WOODS

View this post on Instagram

made it 💚💛❤️

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

We’re wild about this print!

5. JORDYN WOODS

View this post on Instagram

one love, one heartttt🦎🇯🇲🖤💃🏽

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Sneaker style.

6. JORDYN WOODS

View this post on Instagram

don’t tell me you miss me just come get me 🕷

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

In Maya Swim.

7. JORDYN WOODS

View this post on Instagram

✨✨✨

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

We love this gold bikini!

8. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI

View this post on Instagram

mani mami 🌴🦎

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Friends that slay together…

9. JORDYN WOODS AND NORMANI

View this post on Instagram

💚🖤💛

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

….are stylish together!

10. NORMANI

Normani in Chanel.

11. NORMANI

View this post on Instagram

🇯🇲

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

Wearing the blues, not feeling it!

12. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

Jamaica... badgyal reach 🇯🇲😍

A post shared by ♔Jamaican Canadian♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Winnie Harlow is on the trip as well to celebrate Lori Harvey.

13. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

Maxin’ & relaxin 🌴🥥🇯🇲

A post shared by ♔Jamaican Canadian♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Winnie Harlow has Jamaican roots.

14. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you just have to go home ❤️

A post shared by ♔Jamaican Canadian♔ (@winnieharlow) on

We love this crotchet Jamaican monokini!

15. WINNIE HARLOW

View this post on Instagram

Call me I’m there 💚📟

A post shared by ♔Jamaican Canadian♔ (@winnieharlow) on

Ah Jamaican bad gyal.

16. RYAN DESTINY

Actress Ryan Destiny serving us poolside fashion.

17. RYAN DESTINY

View this post on Instagram

🖤☀️

A post shared by RD (@ryandestiny) on

A vibe and a view.

18. TAINA WILLIAMS

View this post on Instagram

Waah Gwaan 🖤@prettylittlething

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

Emily B.’s daughter is up in the mix as well! We love she’s rocking a Pretty Little Thing swimsuit.

19. TAINA WILLIAMS

View this post on Instagram

Something about her probably can’t live without her

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

She posed in this little white dress.

20. TAINA WILLIAMS

She also rocked a Fashion Nova swimsuit. =

21. TAINA WILLIAMS

In Matte Collection.

22. TAINA WILLIAMS

View this post on Instagram

Only time we wear Burberry to swim 😏

A post shared by Taina W (@latainax3) on

Taina brought her boo G Herbo.

23. TAINA WILLIAMS AND G HERBO

View this post on Instagram

SHE FELL IN LOVE WIT A SHOTTAA💨🖤

A post shared by G Herbo ✨ (@nolimitherbo) on

Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 23 hours ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 2 days ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 3 days ago
01.15.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
16 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Sky High Buns, Long AF…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
Kenya Shouldn’t Tell Tanya About Her Man’s Alleged…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 3 days ago
01.13.20
‘Just Mercy’ Movie Review: ‘We Lose The Title…
 4 days ago
01.13.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 4 days ago
01.13.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 7 days ago
01.09.20
5th Ward Weebie, New Orleans Bounce Legend Passes…
 7 days ago
01.09.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close