No Tricks, Just Treats: Top Halloween Deals & Discounts 2025

Halloween just got even sweeter and not just because of the candy! Whether you’re hunting for free treats, discounts, or scary-good restaurant specials, we’ve git you covered!
Check out the best Halloween discounts and freebies for 2025.
1. Chipotle
$6 entrees in restaurant after 3pm
2. Krispy Kreme
FREE Original Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut.
Offer available 10/31 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops only and is subject to product availability. See full terms at http://www.krispykreme.com/offers
3. Petco
Bring your pet in costume for a free treat
4. Insomnia Cookies
FREE Classic Cookie with any purchase for all insomniacs in costume 10/31 – 11/2
5. Chuck E. Cheese
Trick-or-treat your way through the games and snag sweet 500 E-tickets for all kids in costume
6. Corner Bakery
Bring the kiddos in costume this Halloween for a free cookie
7. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Kiddos who wear their costumes to Red Robin get a FREE Kids’ Sundae. Available now through 11/2 at participating locations!
8. SONIC Drive-In
0.50 corn dogs all day long. Get as many as you want, 6 …. or 7 for $0.50 each
9. Papa Johns
Limited time jack-o-lantern pizza
10. Burger King
Royal Perk members get Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for $5.99
11. IHOP
IHOP Value Menu the perfect pre or post Halloween meal! Now available at participating locations daily for $6 ($7 in some locations)
12. Smoothie King
Avocado costume = Free Loaded Avocado Toast
13. Buffalo Wild Wings
pick 6 for $19.99
14. 7-ELEVEn
BOGO Free Pizza
15. Dunkin’
Free Coffee
16. Chili’s Grill & Bar
$6 Marg
17. Applebee’s Grill + Bar
Enjoy FREE Boneless Wings with an online order of $40 or more with code: SCARY25
18. ULTA
FREE limited-edition charm when you buy the tarte x @dunkin collab
19. Sephora
Rouge get 20% off 10/31–11/10
VIB get 15% off 11/04–11/10
Insiders get 10% off 11/04–11/10
All tiers get 30% off Sephora Collection 10/31–11/10