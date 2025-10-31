Listen Live
No Tricks, Just Treats: Top Halloween Deals & Discounts 2025

Published on October 31, 2025

Full Moon Over Haunted House with Graveyard for Halloween

Source: quavondo / Getty

Halloween just got even sweeter and not just because of the candy! Whether you’re hunting for free treats, discounts, or scary-good restaurant specials, we’ve git you covered!

Check out the best Halloween discounts and freebies for 2025.

No Tricks, Just Treats: Top Halloween Deals & Discounts 2025 was originally published on majic945.com

1. Chipotle

$6 entrees in restaurant after 3pm

2. Krispy Kreme

FREE Original Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut.

Offer available 10/31 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops only and is subject to product availability. See full terms at http://www.krispykreme.com/offers

3. Petco

Bring your pet in costume for a free treat

4. Insomnia Cookies

FREE Classic Cookie with any purchase for all insomniacs in costume 10/31 – 11/2

5. Chuck E. Cheese

Trick-or-treat your way through the games and snag sweet 500 E-tickets for all kids in costume

6. Corner Bakery

Bring the kiddos in costume this Halloween for a free cookie 

7. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Kiddos who wear their costumes to Red Robin get a FREE Kids’ Sundae. Available now through 11/2 at participating locations!

8. SONIC Drive-In

0.50 corn dogs all day long. Get as many as you want, 6 …. or 7 for $0.50 each

9. Papa Johns

Limited time jack-o-lantern pizza

10. Burger King

Royal Perk members get Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for $5.99

11. IHOP

IHOP Value Menu the perfect pre or post Halloween meal! Now available at participating locations daily for $6 ($7 in some locations)

12. Smoothie King

Avocado costume = Free Loaded Avocado Toast

13. Buffalo Wild Wings

pick 6 for $19.99

14. 7-ELEVEn

BOGO Free Pizza

15. Dunkin’

Free Coffee

16. Chili’s Grill & Bar

$6 Marg

17. Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Enjoy FREE Boneless Wings with an online order of $40 or more with code: SCARY25​

18. ULTA

FREE limited-edition charm when you buy the tarte x @dunkin collab

19. Sephora

Rouge get 20% off 10/31–11/10
VIB get 15% off 11/04–11/10
Insiders get 10% off 11/04–11/10
All tiers get 30% off Sephora Collection 10/31–11/10

