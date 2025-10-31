No Tricks, Just Treats: Top Halloween Deals & Discounts 2025

TRENDING: Top 5 Neighborhoods To Go Trick Or Treating In Dallas

Halloween just got even sweeter and not just because of the candy! Whether you’re hunting for free treats, discounts, or scary-good restaurant specials, we’ve git you covered!

Check out the best Halloween discounts and freebies for 2025.

1. Chipotle $6 entrees in restaurant after 3pm 2. Krispy Kreme FREE Original Glazed or Classic Ring doughnut. Offer available 10/31 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops only and is subject to product availability. See full terms at http://www.krispykreme.com/offers 3. Petco Bring your pet in costume for a free treat 4. Insomnia Cookies FREE Classic Cookie with any purchase for all insomniacs in costume 10/31 – 11/2 5. Chuck E. Cheese Trick-or-treat your way through the games and snag sweet 500 E-tickets for all kids in costume 6. Corner Bakery Bring the kiddos in costume this Halloween for a free cookie 7. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Kiddos who wear their costumes to Red Robin get a FREE Kids’ Sundae. Available now through 11/2 at participating locations! 8. SONIC Drive-In 0.50 corn dogs all day long. Get as many as you want, 6 …. or 7 for $0.50 each 9. Papa Johns Limited time jack-o-lantern pizza 10. Burger King Royal Perk members get Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for $5.99 11. IHOP IHOP Value Menu the perfect pre or post Halloween meal! Now available at participating locations daily for $6 ($7 in some locations) 12. Smoothie King Avocado costume = Free Loaded Avocado Toast 13. Buffalo Wild Wings pick 6 for $19.99 14. 7-ELEVEn BOGO Free Pizza 15. Dunkin’ Free Coffee 16. Chili’s Grill & Bar $6 Marg 17. Applebee’s Grill + Bar Enjoy FREE Boneless Wings with an online order of $40 or more with code: SCARY25​ 18. ULTA FREE limited-edition charm when you buy the tarte x @dunkin collab 19. Sephora Rouge get 20% off 10/31–11/10

VIB get 15% off 11/04–11/10

Insiders get 10% off 11/04–11/10

All tiers get 30% off Sephora Collection 10/31–11/10