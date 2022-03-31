Nipsey Hussle Died 3 Years Ago, These Are The Songs His Fans Love The Most

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The late West Coast emcee’s prophetic rhymes still ring true today

Nipsey Hussle, in many ways, was ahead of his time. Through his interviews, with grace and distinct diction, he spoke as if he’d been on earth for multiple lifetimes. The finesse in his bars and loyalty to his lady made him one of hip-hop’s most likable members.

On March 31st, 2019, at the peak of his music career, Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles.

Like it’s happened with countless other musicians who suffer an untimely death, Nip’s music sales and streams soared after the world learned of his departure. In the time since his passing his interviews and quotes have been shared all over the internet.

Today we’ll share some of his most infamous songs. Check em out, and as always, rest in peace Nipsey Hussle.

