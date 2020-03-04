CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Kenneth Petty Arrested For Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

Posted 23 hours ago

Nicki and her husband have in the news quite a few times since they have made their relationship public.

Kenneth Petty was in custody with the Feds today where he chose to turn himself in.

According to sources Petty will be facing a judge by the end of today. Nicki’s husband was arrested and his bond was $20,000.

Checking Petty’s rap sheet his first conviction traces all the way back to 1995 on attempted rape.

Nicki and Kenneth got married in California in July around the same time they officially moved to the west coast.

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

My beautiful country 🙏🏾🇹🇹

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentines Day. Photo cred #Gotham

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

4.

5.

