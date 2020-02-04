CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Park Lyrics In New Song “Yikes”

Posted February 4, 2020

Nicki Minaj The Meadows Festival

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz


Nicki Minaj recently ended her social media hiatus and has been blessing her fans with pics of her fits. Of course, Minaj was working on new music during her break and gave us a preview of her new song, but instead of praise, she is catching a lot of flack for an ill-timed Rosa Park lyric.

Last night (Feb.4), Minaj shared a video on her Instagram account of herself and her husband, Kenneth Petty, vibing out to her new song “Yikes” with the caption, “Yikes, you a clown, you do IT for likes.” While Mr.Petty was doing his best impression of Safaree in the background, Mrs. Petty is lip-synching her potential banger. 

One line, in particular, mentioning the catalyst for the Civil Rights moment, had Black Twitter rolling their eyes electronically. “All you bitches Rosa Parks, uh-oh, get your ass up had people wondering why Nicki would use the name of the iconic Black-figure in such a way, especially during Black History Month.

The reactions were quite swiftly, with many not holding back on letting Nicki know she was dead wrong for the Rosa Parks bars. Of course, Minaj’s rabid fan base, the Barbz were on the frontline to protect their queen as well. You can peep all of the reactions to Nicki’s questionable lyrics below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj’s Catching Heat For Untimely Rosa Park Lyrics In New Song “Yikes”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

