Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’

Nick Cannon, father of 11, recently admitted to mixing up his babies mom’s Mother’s Day gifts, but vowed that he tried his best to make the day special for all six ladies.

In the latest episode of his podcast Daily Cannon, Nick talked about how busy his Mother’s Day ended up being. Unfortunately, however, while dropping off the well thought out presents he ran into a slight snafu.

Cannon explained how he penned heartfelt messages to each one of his children’s mothers in hopes of letting them know exactly how he felt about them. He was open and honest and really wanted to make each and every one of them feel special.

But there was only one problem. Cannon mixed up the cards, accidentally giving the love letters to the wrong recipients.

“So as I’m arriving, I have written a message and I get the cards mixed up,” he said. “So when one baby momma reads the card about how I feel about the other baby momma.” He added, “If I would have just gotten some generic shit that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.”

Ayo! Can you even imagine?

Check out Nick’s befuddled admission below. Hopefully he gets his act together by Christmas!

