NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension

Posted February 12, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Kirk Irwin / Getty


Three months after being suspended indefinitely, the NFL reinstated Myles Garrett to join the active roster for the Cleveland Browns.

The announcement comes two days after Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett has been serving an indefinite suspension since November for hitting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during a Nov. 14th game.

NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

