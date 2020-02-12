NFL Reinstates Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett From Suspension

Three months after being suspended indefinitely, the NFL reinstated Myles Garrett to join the active roster for the Cleveland Browns.

The announcement comes two days after Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community.”

Garrett has been serving an indefinite suspension since November for hitting the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during a Nov. 14th game.

RELATED: O.J. Simpson Takes to Twitter With His Thoughts on the Browns-Steelers Brawl

RELATED: Strong Sales for Browns, Myles Garrett-Related Apparel

RELATED: Ex-Coach Todd Haley Says The Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Fight is Freddie Kitchens’ Fault

RELATED: Ohio’s Own Arin Ray Talks Myles Garrett Suspension