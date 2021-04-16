New Drumwork: Conway The Machine Drops ‘La Maquina’ Project, The Streets Approve

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Conway The Machine is one of our favorite artists over here at Hip-Hop Wired and his consistent grind continues with the release of a new project. The Grimiest Of All Time returns with La Maquina, a new set that features more of that “drum work” Machine is known for along with some of his label signees and other familiar faces in tow.

The 11-track La Maquina project is more of the stellar hard beats and harder rhyming from the Buffalo, N.Y. star, who still has yet to drop his proper major-label debut which many have anticipated as being one of the top projects to come.

La Maquina opens with the charging “Bruiser Brody” with JEAN BLEU and JR Swiftz providing a track similar to the work of Daringer but remaining their own. The following track “6:30 Tip Off” features production from Bangladesh with Conway effortlessly rapping over a track most wouldn’t expect him to choose.

Conway’s Drumwork Records signees 7xvethegenius and Jae Skeese show up on the project as well. Over a track from Cardiak, Skeese and Conway trade bars over “Blood Roses,” and both artists lend their skills to “Sister Abigail.”

Fans of Conway already know that he can do any rap style on the planet and he shows that ability again, rapping double-time with Ludacris and JID on “Scatter Brain” with a trap-styled beat from CuBeatz and Don Cannon. Not for nothing, a quick EP with JID and Conway The Machine would set the timeline on fire, especially after their recent collaborations on one-off singles.

Also, if anyone thinks there’s beef with Griselda, think again because Westside Gunn has been bugging up his brother’s work as expected and the whole core gang appears on the closing track “S.E. Gang” over a Daringer beat.

Across Twitter, the reaction to La Maquina has been positive and we’ve got them listed down below.

