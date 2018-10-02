NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana Republic [Photos]

Posted October 2, 2018

Kevin Love will soon be balling in the fashion world. He has worked on a new capsule with Banana Republic.

According to Page Six the Cleveland Cavalier has partnered with the national retail chain for a new men’s collection. Titled BR/K.LOVE-18, the collaboration is inspired and designed by the pro basketball player.

Staying true to the fashion brand’s approach to chic work wear, all the pieces represent his take on classic garments including the leather biker jacket and cable knit sweater. “I look for pieces that are stylish and functional, which was an important aspect when designing this collection,” Love explained to Page Six.

This isn’t your typical celebrity drop. It is apparent Love and the BR team took their time curating BR/K.LOVE-18 as it is 86 pieces deep. Products range from a plush double-breasted topcoat, varsity jacket, long sleeve polo shirts, neck wear and other accessories. The power forward also made sure to include big and tall options to cater to consumers who also struggle to find clothing that fits their long limbs.

You can shop the BR/K.LOVE-18 here. More photos from the collection can be seen below.

Photo: Banana Republic

 

NBA Star Kevin Love Designs Collection For Banana Republic [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

