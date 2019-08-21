The cast of Power took over Madison Square Garden Tuesday night for the most massive premiere party of all time but Naturi Naughton and LaLa Anthony stood out for their fabulous fashions.
Naturi sashayed to the garden in a $1,405 black mini dress with buckle detail by Alexandre Vauthier. Styled by Brian McPhatter, she topped off the look with a Judith Leiber clutch, Jimmy Choo shoes and makeup by AJ Crimson.
All while her co-star La La donned a shimmering form-fitting gown by the same designer.
50 Cent didn’t come to play in a $2,635 Dries Van Noten tie-dye suit. And Ghost, known for his tailored fashion, kept it more casual in a vest.
Get into their looks, below:
Naturi Naughton & La La Anthony Steal The Show At Last Night’s Epic ‘Power’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: La La Anthony attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
La La Anthony attends the Power Final Season Premiere held…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: La La Anthony attends the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Kiyan Carmelo Anthony (L) and La La Anthony attend the Power…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: Kiyan Carmelo Anthony (L) and La La Anthony attend the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Naturi Naughton attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: 50 Cent and Jamira attend the "Power" Final Season World Premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Naturi Naughton attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Naturi Naughton attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Dapper Dan (L) and Omari Hardwick attend the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Lela Loren attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Joseph Sikora attends the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
"Power" Final Season World Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: (L-R) Lela Loren, Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton attend the "Power" final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and guest attend the Power Final…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and guest attend the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the Power Final Season…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Naturi Naughton attends the Power Final Season Premiere held…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: Naturi Naughton attends the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Omari Hardwick (L) and Jennifer Pfautch attend the Power…
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES – 2019/08/20: Omari Hardwick (L) and Jennifer Pfautch attend the Power Final Season Premiere held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.