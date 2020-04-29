CLOSE
National Denim Day: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos]

Posted 21 hours ago

Wedgie Fit Jeans

Source: Kylie Jenner / instagram.com/KylieJenner


Happy National Denim Day! No, it really is a national holiday with a great meaning behind it. National Denim Day’s purpose is to raise awareness from all forms of sexual violence.

The women we have on this list represent girl power and self-worth. We would like to champion our queens during this national holiday! Check out some of our favorite denim looks ON National Denim Day!

 

 

National Denim Day: 15 Celebs That Got A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling Blessed

A post shared by Duffey (@iwantdjduffey) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Living Room Ready 🔥🤪

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

All I need is one 🎤

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

That quarantine 15 @fashionnova 😂

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

14.

View this post on Instagram

Sexy, Cool. We’re done with Crazy

A post shared by Simone Shepherd (@simoneshepherd) on

15.

