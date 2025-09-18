National Cheeseburger Day Deals 2025

National Cheeseburger Day 2025 has all the deals and discounts you need!

From some of America’s biggest restaurant chains like Burger King, Jack in the Box, and Smashburger, to local places like Village Burger. The list goes on, there is no shortage of options

This is the perfect time to satisfy your burger cravings without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for fast-food cheeseburger deals, dine-in burger specials, or exclusive app rewards, these National Cheeseburger Day deals have you covered

Check out all the Dallas Deals happening today for National Cheeseburger Day

1. NADC $18 Combo. NADC burger and fries 2. Wayback Burgers 5 Classic Burgers when you order in-restaurant or through the Wayback Rewards program. Classic Burger offer is limited to 2 per order/ Rewards account. It applies to orders placed in-restaurant, online, and through the Wayback Rewards program, using code “$5CLASS”. Third-party delivery platforms excluded. 3. Village Burger Bar 10% off offer valid for all students, dine-in only through October 2025⁠ 4. Hopdoddy Burger Bar Grab a Wagyu Smash and get a scratch off. Every ticket wins, and 10 lucky fans get free Hopdoddy burgers for a year! 5. Smashburger $4.99 Deluxe Smash 6. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes BOGO cheeseburger via app 7. Jack In The Box Get the Smashed Jack for just $5 8. Checkers / Rally’s You can grab a Big Buford for just $3. Valid at participating locations 9. Sonic Redeem your BOGO smasher reward in the Sonic app 10. Jakes Burgers & Beer Chance to win $100 Jakes gift card How to enter: Snap a pic of your favorite Jake’s burger

Post it on Facebook or Instagram & Tag Jakes That’s it, you’re in the running for a $100 Jake’s gift card 11. Red Robin $10 Gourmet Cheeseburger available for dine-in at participating locations through 9/19​. 12. Buffalo Wild Wings buy one get one free burgers for rewards members today 9/18 13. Applebee’s Choose from Classic Burger, Classic Cheeseburger or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for just $8.99 on 9/18 only. Available for dine-in or to-go. 14. Dairy Queen Claim your FREE double Original Cheeseburger SIGNATURE STACKBURGER to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the purchase of $1 now until 9/19.​ 15. Carls Jr. My Rewards members only on 9/18. Purchase of a large fountain drink is required. See app for terms. 16. Burger King Free cheeseburger with app purchase of $1 cents or more in-app 17. Wendys 1 Cent Jr Bacon Cheeseburger with ANY purchase in app (good from 9/18-22)