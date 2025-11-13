Listen Live
Music Recap: Timeless Tracks By Summer Walker

Published on November 13, 2025

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Before Summer Walker drops her new album Finally Over It on Friday, let’s take a moment to give her well-deserved flowers! 💐 From helping us heal through breakups, to feeling empowered, or just being a dang good mama. Summer has truly blessed us with music that speaks to every mood. Here’s a recap of 10 top songs that I still listen to this day, timeless tracks that remind us why we fell in love with her sound in the first place.

TRENDING: Summer Walker Announces New Album Finally Over It

1. CPR

Album: Last Day Summer. 2018

2. Karma

Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018

3. BP

Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018

4. Session 32

Song by Summer Walker. 2019

5. Nobody Else

Album: Over It. 2019

6. Bodyy

Album: Over It. 2019

7. No Love feat. Cardi B

Album: Still Over it Extended Version. 2022

8. Throw It Away

Album: Still Over It. 2021

9. Unloyal feat. Ari Lennoxx

Album: Still Over It. 2021

10. To Summer, from Cole- Audio Hug feat. J.Cole

Clear 2: Soft Life EP. 2023

