Music Recap: Timeless Tracks By Summer Walker

Before Summer Walker drops her new album Finally Over It on Friday, let’s take a moment to give her well-deserved flowers! 💐 From helping us heal through breakups, to feeling empowered, or just being a dang good mama. Summer has truly blessed us with music that speaks to every mood. Here’s a recap of 10 top songs that I still listen to this day, timeless tracks that remind us why we fell in love with her sound in the first place.
1. CPR
Album: Last Day Summer. 2018
2. Karma
Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018
3. BP
Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018
4. Session 32
Song by Summer Walker. 2019
5. Nobody Else
Album: Over It. 2019
6. Bodyy
Album: Over It. 2019
7. No Love feat. Cardi B
Album: Still Over it Extended Version. 2022
8. Throw It Away
Album: Still Over It. 2021
9. Unloyal feat. Ari Lennoxx
Album: Still Over It. 2021
10. To Summer, from Cole- Audio Hug feat. J.Cole
Clear 2: Soft Life EP. 2023