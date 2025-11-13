Music Recap: Timeless Tracks By Summer Walker

Before Summer Walker drops her new album Finally Over It on Friday, let’s take a moment to give her well-deserved flowers! 💐 From helping us heal through breakups, to feeling empowered, or just being a dang good mama. Summer has truly blessed us with music that speaks to every mood. Here’s a recap of 10 top songs that I still listen to this day, timeless tracks that remind us why we fell in love with her sound in the first place.

1. CPR Album: Last Day Summer. 2018 2. Karma Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018 3. BP Album: Last Day of Summer. 2018 4. Session 32 Song by Summer Walker. 2019 5. Nobody Else Album: Over It. 2019 6. Bodyy Album: Over It. 2019 7. No Love feat. Cardi B Album: Still Over it Extended Version. 2022 8. Throw It Away Album: Still Over It. 2021 9. Unloyal feat. Ari Lennoxx Album: Still Over It. 2021 10. To Summer, from Cole- Audio Hug feat. J.Cole Clear 2: Soft Life EP. 2023