Music Icon & Rock & Roll Founding Father Little Richard Dead At 87

Music icon Little Richard has passed away. The news was confirmed by his son Danny to RollingStone.com

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, Little Richard’s career spanned seven decades, starting in 1947 as a teenager. He signed his first record deal in 1951, After numerous regional hits, Richard’s big break came in 1955 when the song “Tutti Frutti” made him a household name. Richard would follow up “Tutti Frutti with “Long Tall Sally” and “Rip It Up.” “Lucille” and “Good Golly Miss Molly” would come soon after. Little Richard’s Gender-bending, flamboyant style would become one of his calling cards.

During a time of segregation, Little Richard was one of the first black crossover artists. His shows were mostly integrated. His high-energy piano playing style would go to set the tone which would become his calling card. Legends including James Brown would credit Little Richard and his band The Upsetters for introducing “funk in the rock beat” which you lead to 1950’s rock and roll and 1960s Funk.

Richard left secular music in 1957 to become an ordained minister. In 1959, he released a gospel album entitled “God Is Real.” He returned to secular music in 1964. While he didn’t achieve the chart success that he obtained in the 1950s, his songs and impact remained in pop culture for our lifetime.

His music would be covered by some of his white contemporaries such as Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Buddy Holly, which would become hits as well.

Richard was among the inaugural group of nominees inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

Little Richard was 87 years old.

Source: RollingStone.com

