After a relaxing weekend, Monday rolls around to snap everyone back to reality. Typically Monday is associated with “here we go again”, unhappiness or back to being told what to do after a weekend of freedom. For that reason many people hate Mondays, but not anymore! This Monday we will claim what we want and motivate ourselves to know that the day is what we make it! We will lean on Mondays being the beginning of the week for a new opening! Start your Monday off with this a powerful word or morning quote!

Monday Motivation, A Powerful Word To Get You Through The Day! was originally published on praisephilly.com