Modern-Day Influencers Recreate Iconic Photos for #WeAreBlackHistory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ebony.com Senior Editor Jamilah Lemieux as Angela Davis
2. Essence.com Hair and Beauty Editor Deena Campbell as Maya Angelou
3. Natural Hair Vlogger Taren Guy as Billie Holiday
4. Style Influencers Group Co-Founder Christina Brown as Madame C.J. Walker
5. Huffington Post Fashion and Beauty Editor Julee Wilson-Wareham as Rosa Parks
6. Jessie Adore as Pearl Bailey
comments – add yours