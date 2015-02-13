Black History Month , we are black history
Modern-Day Influencers Recreate Iconic Photos for #WeAreBlackHistory

Posted February 13, 2015

Modern-Day Influencers Recreate Iconic Photos for #WeAreBlackHistory was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Ebony.com Senior Editor Jamilah Lemieux as Angela Davis

Ebony.com Senior Editor Jamilah Lemieux as Angela Davis

2. Essence.com Hair and Beauty Editor Deena Campbell as Maya Angelou

Essence.com Hair and Beauty Editor Deena Campbell as Maya Angelou

3. Natural Hair Vlogger Taren Guy as Billie Holiday

Natural Hair Vlogger Taren Guy as Billie Holiday

4. Style Influencers Group Co-Founder Christina Brown as Madame C.J. Walker

Style Influencers Group Co-Founder Christina Brown as Madame C.J. Walker

5. Huffington Post Fashion and Beauty Editor Julee Wilson-Wareham as Rosa Parks

Huffington Post Fashion and Beauty Editor Julee Wilson-Wareham as Rosa Parks

6. Jessie Adore as Pearl Bailey

Jessie Adore as Pearl Bailey
