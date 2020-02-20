Things have taken another turn for the worse when it comes to the career of Slick Woods. The runway vixen took some bumps and bruises due to her health issues.
As spotted on Page Six the renowned model suffered another setback that had some very visual effects on her meal ticket. On Wednesday, February 19 she shared a very personal photo of herself on her Instagram. The pic shows her with noticeable bruising to her face; specifically her lips, forehead and cheek. Her caption made it clear she took a bad fall.
“Man another seizure f*ck the bullsh*t I’m going vegan #faceplant” she wrote.
According to the report, the fall is due to her ongoing battle with stage 3 melanoma cancer. She made the reveal in late 2019. While she originally tried to stay positive about her future with lighthearted captions she asked the public to stop treating her like a victim.
Born Simone Thompson the model made a name for herself with her signature low crop and pronounced features. She famously went into labor after walking at Rihanna’s 2018 Savage x Fenty show. Paramedics rushed her to the nearest medical facility where she had her first son. She has gone on to model for several brands including Marc Jacobs.
You can see some more photos of Slick below.
Model Slick Woods Injured After Suffering Another Seizure was originally published on hiphopwired.com
