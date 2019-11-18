CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Mila Slay!: 15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister [Photos]

Posted November 18, 2019

Jhene Aiko isn’t the only sister in the Chilombo clan in the public spotlight. Her older sister Mila J has been consistently carving out her own lane since the 1990s while looking good doing it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

See Also: 45 Of Jhene Aiko’s Sexiest Instagram Moments (PHOTOS)

In honor of her 36th birthday today (November 18), check out some of her hottest flicks below.

 

Mila Slay!: 15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister [Photos]  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Moods.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

♏️🦂 So they say...

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Pull Up on Meh.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Take the stairs.😎

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Yellowtail 🍣

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

City of Angels.

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

🐣posted

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Link in Bio #NewMusic

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

What up🤗

A post shared by 𝕸 𝖎 𝖑 𝖆 𝕵 🎌 (@milaj) on

Latest
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Howard University Teams Up With Amazon Studios To…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Londynn B Talks Rhythm And Flow, Adjusting To…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 3 days ago
11.25.19
Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics
 4 days ago
11.25.19
A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Chase Consumer Banking CEO Appointed To Join Nike’s…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Team USA Names Simone Biles Female Athlete Of…
 4 days ago
11.25.19
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 6 days ago
11.25.19
11 items
Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers…
 6 days ago
11.25.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 6 days ago
11.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close