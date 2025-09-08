Listen Live
Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

Published on September 8, 2025

Indianapolis’ own Mike Epps showed major love to his hometown this past weekend, turning Washington Park into a hub of music, laughter, and community with his 2nd Annual Free Community Concert.

From start to finish, the event delivered unforgettable vibes, blending live performances, comedy, and a true sense of unity.

The crowd enjoyed a star-studded lineup that included soulful sets from Carl Thomas and Jon B, plus a special performance from R&B icon Michel’le.

Local talent also got a chance to shine, making the stage a true mix of national stars and Indianapolis flavor.

Of course, Mike Epps couldn’t resist stepping into his element — turning the concert into an impromptu comedy show, cracking jokes about his career, family, and even teasing fans with talk of another Friday movie.

Beyond the entertainment, the event featured a Health Zone where families could get resources, wellness information, and community support.

It was more than just music — it was about giving back, creating memories, and showing what it looks like when a city comes together.

With thousands in attendance and nothing but good energy in the air, Mike Epps proved once again why he’s not just a comedy legend, but also a hometown hero committed to making a difference

Check Out Some Content From The Event Below!

