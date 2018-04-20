NetFlix , scandal

Meet The Cast Of ‘Scandal’ – PHOTOS

Posted April 20, 2018

1. Scandal

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Six Source:Getty

Scandal

2. Harrison Wright

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Three Source:Getty

Played by Columbus Short

3. Rowan Pope

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five Source:Getty

Played by Joe Morton

4. Hollis Doyle

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Two Source:Getty

Played by Gregg Henry

5. Cyrus Beene

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by Jeff Perry

6. Olivia Pope

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by Kerry Washington

7. Maya Lewis

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Four Source:Getty

Played by Khandi Alexander

8. James Novak

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Three Source:Getty

Played by Dan Bucatinsky

9. Sally Langston

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Three Source:Getty

Played by Kate Burton

10. David Rosen

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by Joshua Malina

11. Diego “Huck” Muñoz

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by Guillermo Diaz

12. Mellie Grant

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by Bellamy Young

13. President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III

Scandal Cast Performs Live Stage Reading Of Series Finale To Benefit The Actors Fund - Arrivals Source:Getty

Played by Tony Goldwyn

14. Jake Ballard

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Two Source:Getty

Played by Scott Foley

15. Quinn Perkins

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five Source:Getty

Played by Katie Lowes

16. Charlie

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Seven Source:Getty

Played by George Newbern

17. Abby Whelan

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Three Source:Getty

Played by Darby Stanchfield

