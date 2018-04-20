Meet The Cast Of ‘Scandal’ – PHOTOS

1. ScandalSource:Getty
Scandal
2. Harrison WrightSource:Getty
Played by Columbus Short
3. Rowan PopeSource:Getty
Played by Joe Morton
4. Hollis DoyleSource:Getty
Played by Gregg Henry
5. Cyrus BeeneSource:Getty
Played by Jeff Perry
6. Olivia PopeSource:Getty
Played by Kerry Washington
7. Maya LewisSource:Getty
Played by Khandi Alexander
8. James NovakSource:Getty
Played by Dan Bucatinsky
9. Sally LangstonSource:Getty
Played by Kate Burton
10. David RosenSource:Getty
Played by Joshua Malina
11. Diego “Huck” MuñozSource:Getty
Played by Guillermo Diaz
12. Mellie GrantSource:Getty
Played by Bellamy Young
13. President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant IIISource:Getty
Played by Tony Goldwyn
14. Jake BallardSource:Getty
Played by Scott Foley
15. Quinn PerkinsSource:Getty
Played by Katie Lowes
16. CharlieSource:Getty
Played by George Newbern
17. Abby WhelanSource:Getty
Played by Darby Stanchfield