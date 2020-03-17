Meek Mill is out in Jamaica livin’ his best life and dodging any chances of the Coronavirus. When you think of a typical Meek vacation what do you think of? Riding four wheelers, jet ski’s, eating expensive food & showing off some jewelry (motivational purposes)?

If you guessed any of those answers you were absolutely right! Philly’s own, Meek Milly has been chillin’ out in the sun with his friends and even met up with the rude boy himself Popcaan. After looking at these photos this will make you wanna book your next $20 trip to somewhere tropical!

Meek Mill Jamaica Vacation Photos was originally published on 1039hiphop.com