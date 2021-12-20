The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Meek Mill teamed up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin with the Philadelphia 76ers owners, Michael Rubin and Roc Nation and donated $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to Philly families in need yesterday on Sunday.

Meek Mill Donates $500K in Christmas Gifts to Philly Families [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com