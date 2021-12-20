HomeRadio One Exclusives

Meek Mill Donates $500K in Christmas Gifts to Philly Families [Photos]

Meek Mill teamed up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin with the Philadelphia 76ers owners, Michael Rubin and Roc Nation and donated $500,000 worth of Christmas gifts to Philly families in need yesterday on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 19: Volunteers attend Meek Mill Holiday Giveaway at Grand Yesha Ballroom on December 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,medium group of people,philadelphia – pennsylvania,pennsylvania,ballroom,meek mill,volunteer,giveaway

