CLOSE
HomeNews & Gossip

Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive…

Posted February 7, 2020

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty


Meek Mill might have wanted to let his recent kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj cool off for a while. But nevertheless, the Philly rapper held an #AskMeek Q&A today (Feb. 7) and Twitter exercised everything but chill.

Like come on, y’all really asked this man about his knees and french fries on these Internets?

https://twitter.com/roadrunninraffy/status/1225850649700642818

We did get some interesting info. Like, apparently Meek Mill prefers Ishkabibbles but he’ll be opening his own cheesesteak restaurant in Philly soon.

But for the most part, there a whole heaping full of slander. Those Barbz clearly have long memories.

Meek Mill Does #AskMeek Twitter Q&A and Man Alive…  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. Jeebus.

9. Lordy.

10. We’re guess the Barbz infiltrated the hashtag…

11.

Latest
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 21 hours ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 24 hours ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 4 days ago
02.07.20
Breakfast Biscuit Bracket Challenge: Bojangles’ vs Hardee’s [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
02.06.20
7 items
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is…
 5 days ago
02.06.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close