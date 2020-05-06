Meek Mill Demands Happy Birthday Wishes From His Friends

Philly’s ownis celebrating his birthday today! The timeline of Meek’s career has been filled with up and downhill battles. Fighting through all adversity the Dreams & Nightmares artist made his way to the top of the game. Meek woke up feeling good and posted a video reflecting on his career/life thus far. Within that post he asked all his followers to “Say happy bday twice now! “.

Aye it’s the birthday boys wishes now do it!!

