Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Posted August 4, 2019

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OHIO

Source: MEGAN JELINGER / Getty


Dayton police report that 9 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a mass shooting in the Oregon District at 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley confirmed the suspected shooter is also deceased after officers “put an end to it quickly.”

The mass shooting took place within 60 seconds.

Police confirm they know who the shooter is but are not releasing information at this time.

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours

Mass Shooting in Dayton: 9 Killed, At Least 27 Injured

Posted by Dayton, Ohio - City Government on Sunday, August 4, 2019

